Growers asked to complete cotton sowing till 31st

LAHORE:The Punjab Agriculture department has advised growers to complete cotton sowing till May 31 besides using certified seeds to obtain good yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that this year in Punjab, cotton cultivation target had been set on an area of four million acres. A proper care of crop at initial level was of utmost importance, he said and suggested the farmers to take necessary steps for removal of weeds to avoid attack of insects and viruses. He said: “Farmers must apply recommended insecticides on seeds before sowing them as it helps in protecting the crop from insects for at least one month.