Hamza Shahbaz. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz chaired a meeting here at Model Town about price control mechanism in which secretary industries briefed him on prices of the essential items.

MPAs namely Sardar Owais Leghari, Ch Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, Kh Imran Nazir, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Zeshan Rafique, ticket holder Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, chief secretary, IG police and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed to take immediate steps for providing maximum relief to the people and decided to conduct surprise visits to the districts. While directing the chief secretary to hold field visits, the CM announced setting up the chief minister's price control cell at his office. District price control committees have been reactivated and focal persons should actively perform to ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates, he said. The action plan would be implemented and hoarding would not be tolerated. He asked the administration to keep a vigilant eye on hoarders.

“I am committed to providing relief to the masses and every possible step would be taken in this regard,” he said.



CONDOLES UAE PRESIDENT’S DEATH: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and extended sympathies to the people and the UAE government.

CHOLISTAN: The chief minister directed to improve water supply in affected areas of Cholistan and directed the commissioner Bahawalpur to revisit the affected areas to submit the latest report. The owners, whose livestock have died, would be provided with every possible assistance, and the availability of food items for the affected population in relief camps would be ensured. The relief activities would be continued and the government stands with affected families, he added.

GRIEVED: Hamza Shehbaz expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Gujranwala and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He directed the administration and parliamentarians to reach hospital and sought a report from the commissioner and RPO Gujranwala about the accident. He directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

WIDOW: The chief minister telephonically assured the widow of Dr Fayyaz of the provision of justice. He assured her that the accused would not go scot-free. The widow said that the early arrest of the accused had been made possible on the CM’s orders and she is hopeful that justice would be provided to her. The chief minister also expressed deep grief over the death of a girl due to hot weather in Govt Girls High School, Faisalabad. He extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and sought a report from the administration.

CONDEMNS BLAST: The chief minister condemned the Karachi blast and expressed grief over loss of lives and properties. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The enemy tried to destabilise the country but such conspiracies would be foiled through unity, he added.