Public welfare top priority, says Hamza

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, in a statement issued on Friday, has asserted that the incumbent government would never do politics of revenge.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz regretted that those who bragged about giving ten million jobs have misled the youth. Those who promised to give five million houses did not give a single house to the poor; he added and regretted that the architects of a new Pakistan gave nothing to the people except inflation.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz said fake rulers made life difficult for the poor in the new Pakistan. “We would not make any false promises as public welfare is our main focus.

This government would solve the problems and difficulties of the people,” he further said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab has taken strict notice of the murder of father of PMLN MPA Naveed Ali Arain and sought a report from IG police.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has directed to bring the accused to task immediately and termed it is a test case for the police. He said the requirements of justice would be fulfilled and those involved in this crime would not escape from punishment, he added and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the murder of father of Naveed Ali Arain.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Tibba Sultanpur area of Vehari and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured, adding that legal action would be taken against the driver responsible for the accident.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has also taken notice of the murder of father of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Naveed in Pakpattan, and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

He directed the senior officers to reach the spot and said that the accused should be arrested immediately. The IGP said that the officers should keep in touch with the affected families and ensure justice at all costs.