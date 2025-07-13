Vin Diesel showers love on 'Fast & Furious' costar as she turns 47

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez to reunite in 'Fast X: Part 2'

Michelle Rodriguez, one of the consistent members of the Fast & Furious franchise, has turned 47.

The American actress has been a part of this action-packed franchise since 2001.

She has been playing Letty Ortiz since the inception of the series alongside Vin Diesel, who plays the famous Dominic Toretto.

On Michelle’s 47th birthday, her on-screen partner Diesel took it to his Instagram, to express his love for her.

He simply dropped a black and white photo of the two sitting on a bench, dressed in their character looks while watching something together on the phone.

The XXX actor simply wrote, “Happy bday Letty. Love you, Forever.”

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican actor and rapper Don Omar, who has also been a vital part of the Fast Saga, also commented beneath the post, wishing sister Michelle.

“Happy birthday sis”, wrote Omar.

Following the success of the tenth part of the globally acclaimed franchise, the makers are now working on the next sequel.

The 57-year-old confirmed a few days ago that the new entry will reunite Dominic Toretto with Brian O’Conner.

Not just that, the eleventh part will also bring back the core concept of the series that is, "street reaching".

Fast X: Part 2 is going to star Vin along with Jordana Brewster, Jason Momoa, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Tyrese Gibson.