Water shortage in South Punjab: Hamza reviews steps to resolve issues

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday reviewed the measures to resolve water issues in Cholistan. In a meeting to address the problem of water shortage in South Punjab, especially Bahawalpur and Cholistan, the CM ordered relief activities on war footing in the affected areas and said the administration and political teams should monitor the relief activities in the affected areas.

He said instructions have been issued for regular monitoring of the situation and relief activities in the affected areas. The main focus is on the areas most affected by water scarcity. The administration and political teams should estimate the losses in the affected areas and submit a report, the CM said.

TRAFFIC PLAN: The chief minister has called for a plan in seven days for traffic management in major cities, including Lahore. Chairing a meeting on traffic management held in the Chief Minister's Office here on Wednesday, the CM directed that a comprehensive line of action should be formulated through short, medium and long-term planning. Inconvenience due to traffic jam is indescribable. No planning has been done which is causing traffic problems, he said and directed the Punjab IG to come up with a workable plan for the development of traffic wardens. For the convenience of people, steps should be taken to facilitate movement of the citizens. It is the responsibility of the agencies concerned to save the citizens from traffic problems by improving the traffic management. BRITISH DIPLOMAT: British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on the CM at the Chief Minister's Office. British High Commissioner Christian Turner congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of Chief Minister. Talking to the CM, Christian Turner said that the Punjab government would continue its cooperation in education, health and other social sectors. He said England cricket team would visit Pakistan in September. The CM said Pakistan and the United Kingdom are important partners in the journey of development and prosperity. We value British cooperation in Punjab for the betterment of education, health, law and order and other social sectors. The CM got a briefing on Safe City project and ordered action against non-modelnumber plate vehicles, adding all cameras should be made functional. The CM reviewed arrangements for monitoring public order in the city through digital cameras. The CM said action should be taken against non-model number plate vehicles and lane marking work on roads should be done on priority. Credit for the safe city project goes to the PML-N government, he said, adding safe city project was of key importance for the protection of lives and property of people. He said there was no justification for what has been done during the last two years with this project.

He said that matters should be settled immediately with the Chinese company keeping in view the legal rules and regulations and directed that the problems of Safe City project employees be resolved expeditiously.

The CM ordered for compiling authentic data of trees in four days for Lahore’s beautification. He expressed displeasure over the closure of Butterfly Park, greenbelts and closure of fountains and ordered for compiling authentic data of "tree census" of trees in Lahore city.

It was decided in principle not to allow rallies in Greater Iqbal Park. The CM directed PHA to recycle and irrigate instead of groundwater. He said presentation will not work, show it by taking action.

Parks and Horticulture Authority should be reactivated, he said, adding Lahore city would again be adorned with fountains, flowers and vegetables. Meanwhile, the CM expressed regret over loss of precious human lives due to roof collapse due to explosion of oil tanker in Sheikhupura area. He sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and RPO Sheikhupura on the tragic incident. He ordered an inquiry into the incident.