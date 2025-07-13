Prince Louis missing as Princess Kate brings George, Charlotte to Wimbledon

Prince William, Princess Kate arrive for the men's singles final with George, 11, and Charlotte, 10

The Wales family has arrived at Wimbledon sans Prince Louis.

On Sunday, July 13, Princess Kate and Prince William stepped out with their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte to watch the men’s singles final. Despite speculation that their youngest son would make his Wimbledon debut, Prince Louis, 7, was notably absent.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen arriving at the venue with their kids in tow. George, 11, and Charlotte, 10, followed their parents’ lead, shaking hands and greeting officials before heading to their seats.

The family gathered at Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz face off against world number one Jannik Sinner. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate is set to present the winner’s trophy at the end of the match.

For the outing, the entire family coordinated in blue. Prince William and Prince George looked sharp in suit and ties, while Princess Catherine stunned in a royal blue summer dress. Charlotte's blue hair ribbon tied in perfectly with the theme.

Just a day earlier, Kate was visibly emotional as she received a standing ovation while attending the women’s singles final solo — her first time back on Centre Court since last summer amid her cancer battle.

While George and Charlotte have previously attended Wimbledon, their younger brother has yet to make his debut.