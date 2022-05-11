Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies

MUMBAI: Legendary santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, who gave the little-known instrument an exalted status with his art, died of a heart attack in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, his friends said.The Jammu-born artiste was 84.
Sharma was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis for the past few months. He was part of the famed 'Shiv Hari' music duo which adorned filmmaker Yash Chopra’s films with their compositions. The two composed songs for Yash Chopra hits like ‘Silsila’, ‘Chandni’, 'Lamhe' and ‘Darr’.
