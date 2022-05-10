Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan (Left) and Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference in Lahore on May 9, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of Twitter video of APP.

LAHORE: The PMLN will not accept any conspiracy against national institutions as Imran Khan has become a security threat.



This was stated by Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Attaullah Tarar in a joint press conference here on Monday. They said attacks on national security institutions were a betrayal as Pakistan’s security had been put on stake for the sake of ego. “Not the threat of any external conspiracy but the existence of this person is a threat to the country,” they observed.

PMLN Deputy General Secretary Attaullah Tarar said that the so-called former Prime Minister had crossed all limits. “Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar is the one who stabbed his every well-wisher in the back and blindly inflicted atrocities in revenge, who did good to Imran Khan. Imran Khan harmed Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan and handcuffed them and what did he do with Mohsin Baig?”

He said that Imran Khan should not blame the PMLN for his incompetence and corruption and also should not hold the army responsible for it. “We will not allow attacks on defence institutions nor allow the agenda of enemies to succeed. Imran Khan should restrain his tongue as his files are full of corruption,” he added.



Malik Mohammad Ahmad said that Imran Khan was holding meetings while the security agencies and the ISPR DG had declared his conspiracy statement false and baseless. “Repeating over and over again so that it starts to seem true, Imran Khan is the most disgusting liar. His clown-like deputy speaker violated the Constitution and now they are threatening the existence of the country by issuing fatwas of treason, involving Pakistan’s security agencies in the conspiracy but we will not tolerate it. Violating the Constitution was not treason, dissolving the parliament was not treason? Imran Khan, you yourself were a treason. He openly told his supporters in meetings to start shouting slogans of treason against opponents. A real conspiracy is being hatched by Imran Khan, threatening the integrity of the state on the basis of lies, isn't it a treason?”

He said that the army is the protector of geographical borders and if it was insulted, they would not tolerate it. “There will be a case against you in the public court for what you are talking about. The country is facing the internal conspiracy of Imran Khan. He is using a foul language from which no one’s honour is safe. Pakistani society has been endangered by him. He weakened the parliament and violated the Constitution. Now he is attacking the national security agencies. In a country where the Constitution and parliament are not respected, the situation becomes like that of Libya. We know what Imran Khan wants to do,” he added.

He said that the Punjab governor had created an unconstitutional situation in the province. “If freedom of expression goes beyond it, the law will take its course,” he concluded.