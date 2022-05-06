Three of a family among five killed

JHANG: Five people, including three members of a family, were killed in two incidents here on Thursday. In the first incident, a wall of the house of a gipsy family suddenly fell. As a result, Shah Ramzan (22), his brother Qalandar Ramzan (7) and their sister Mithu Rani (14) were buried under the rubble of the wall. On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the victims to the DHQ Hospital where they died. In the second incident, two friends were busy making a selfie near Trimun Bridge. Suddenly, Shahjahan (16) slipped and fell into the river. His friend Yasin (20) jumped into the river to save him, but both drowned. The rescue operation was under way till the filling the report.
MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority cleared the Saiful Muluk road to traffic after six months of its closure...
BAHAWALPUR: Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and zeal here. Eid prayers were offered at 780 Eidgahs,...
PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar concluded Eidul Fitr operation on Thursday by providing municipal...
GUJRAT: A necrophilia case was reported in Chak Kamala, some 20km off Tanda town, here on Thursday. The complainant...
In 2022, Imran Khan has a new story to tell — and he is a master storyteller
GENEVA: More unions and collective bargaining are vital to help countries recover from the pandemic and to overcome...
