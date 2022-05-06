 
Friday May 06, 2022
Three of a family among five killed

By Our Correspondent
May 06, 2022

JHANG: Five people, including three members of a family, were killed in two incidents here on Thursday. In the first incident, a wall of the house of a gipsy family suddenly fell. As a result, Shah Ramzan (22), his brother Qalandar Ramzan (7) and their sister Mithu Rani (14) were buried under the rubble of the wall. On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the victims to the DHQ Hospital where they died. In the second incident, two friends were busy making a selfie near Trimun Bridge. Suddenly, Shahjahan (16) slipped and fell into the river. His friend Yasin (20) jumped into the river to save him, but both drowned. The rescue operation was under way till the filling the report.

