GCU shifting treasurer office to KSK campus

LAHORE:In a major development, Government College University (GCU) is all set to move office of the university’s treasurer from the main campus to the university’s new campus at Kala Shah Kaku (KSK).
As per the details, the students, however, would not need to travel to KSK for issues related to the treasurer office as special desks and counters would be available at the main campus for fee payment processes, etc.
GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi also shared this development on social media saying moving the treasurer office from main campus to KSK Campus would help the university in good utilisation of new facilities and release space pressure in the main campus.
“Service desks and help counters will be available in the main campus for all financial matters related to students. They do not need to travel to the new campus for the TR (Treasurer) office services,” said Prof Zaidi in his message. He also said that all clearances, issue of invoices and fee payment processes would be automated as soon as possible.
