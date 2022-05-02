Workers celebrate Labour Day in Sindh

SUKKUR: The workers and labourers took out rallies throughout Sindh on May 1 to celebrate International Worker's Day to commemorate the Haymarket Riot, Chicago in 1886.

The workers and labourers held rallies in Sukkur, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Naushahro Feroze, Umarkot, Larkana, Hyderabad and other cities. Addressing a rally from Allahwala Chowk to Nawabshah Press Club, a speaker said the labourers are denied minimum wages and operate without any decent work environment, social security coverage. He said a rural worker hardly receives Rs6,000 PM against Rs25,000 minimum wage pledged by the government.