Minor boy crushed to death by water tanker in Korangi

A minor boy was crushed to death under the wheels of a speeding water tanker in Karachi’s Korangi locality on Sunday. Meanwhile, a young man was injured after a kite string slit his throat in the Liaquatabad neighbourhood.
Police said that a minor boy was run over by a speeding water tanker near the Khaddi Ground in Korangi. The deceased was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as five-year-old Riyan Jamaluddin.
Officials said the boy had been playing near his home when the speeding vehicle crushed him to death. The tanker driver abandoned his vehicle and escaped from the scene of the accident. Police have impounded the tanker.
Separately, 22-year-old Zain Imam Din was injured after a kite string slit his throat in Liaquatabad. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the man had been passing through the area on his motorbike when the incident took place.
