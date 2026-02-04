World Cancer Day 2026: 7 million cases each year are preventable —Here’s how

Cancer has remained one of the leading causes of death globally, causing immense suffering for patients and their families.

In 2022, the South-East Asia region witnessed 1.9 million new cases as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). The mortality rate reached 1.3 million deaths.

Despite medical advances, the deaths and cases are projected to almost double by 2050.

According to a report, around 7 million people’s cancer could be prevented each year.

As per analysis, 37 percent of cancers which are caused by lifestyle choices, environmental pollutants, and infections could be avoidable.

As per report published in the journal Nature Medicine, these preventable cancers include cervical cancers, stomach & lung cancers, and multiple tumours caused by smoking.

The avoidable factors include UV radiation, smoking, obesity, less to no physical activity, and air pollution, responsible for causing abnormal growth of cells.

Researcher Dr Isabelle Soerjomataram said “People are surprised to hear that nearly four in 10 cancers can be prevented as it is "a substantial number.”

"This landmark study is a comprehensive assessment of preventable cancer worldwide, incorporating for the first time infectious causes of cancer alongside behavioural, environmental, and occupational risks," said Soerjomataram.

"Addressing these preventable causes represents one of the most powerful opportunities to reduce the global cancer burden."

World Cancer Day 2026

This year’s cancer day comes with the theme, United by Unique, which shed light on the morbid nature of cancer.

According to the WHO, cancer has emerged as a global threat. The global health body is guiding countries via a regional strategy named South-East Asia Regional Strategy for comprehensive cancer prevention and management 2024–2030, focused on national control plans, better registries, early diagnosis, and palliative care.

To achieve significant progress in preventing the occurrence and recurrence of cancers, it is important to show political commitment and long-term investment.

All the stakeholders, including governments, civil society and collaborative partners should ensure sustainable investment.