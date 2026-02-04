Kaley Cuoco reveals 'obsession' ahead of upcoming movie

Kaley Cuoco just revealed that she is "obsessed" with true crime.

The Vanished actress explained that her role in the upcoming four-part mystery drama was tailor-made for her particular taste in "whodunnit" stories.

"Anyone that knows me knows I'm obsessed with true crime," Kaley told People Magazine, adding, "I've watched so many of these documentaries about all this stuff. This could happen. I've watched way crazier s**t happen."

The 40-year-old portrays the character of a woman whose boyfriend unexpectedly vanishes as they're travelling by train across France.

Kaley explained that due to her true-crime obsession she was bound to be gripped by the script.

"When I would read it, I kept thinking to myself, 'Oh my God, what if this happened to you? What if you thought you were with someone that you loved, and then he's lying to you the whole time, but in another country?'" the former Big Bang Theory star stated.

"It all just made me question a lot of things and be like, 'What would you do?'" she added.

Elsewhere, Kaley Cuoco also shared her method for unwinding at the end of a workday, particularly when on location.

"A large glass of wine right when I get home. I don't care what time it is. A large glass of wine, and then turning on my sitcoms - Seinfeld - turning on my shows. That always makes me feel like I'm at home,” she revealed, concluding the conversation.