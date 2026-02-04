Queen Camilla clashes with Princess Anne over her stance on Andrew’s treatment

Queen Camilla is reportedly clashing with Princess Anne over her views on King Charles’ treatment of their “disgraced” brother Andrew.

According to Closer Magazine, the Queen is standing firm on taking a tough stance against Andrew as tensions grow with Anne.

An insider has revealed that Anne thinks Charles is treating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor very harshly over his scandal surrounding ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Her stance on the whole issue is not sitting well with Camilla, who is strongly against any move to ease pressure on Andrew and believes protecting the monarchy must come first.

“Camilla can’t believe Anne is defending what she sees as the indefensible and she’s made it her mission to thwart any efforts to get Charles to soften when it comes to Andrew and Sarah,” they said.

“Meanwhile, Anne has not taken kindly to Camilla steamrolling in to try and take control and it’s reopened all the old tensions between them,” the insider added.

“Both Anne and Camilla are incredibly strong, stubborn women who don’t take nonsense from anyone and Charles is stuck in the middle trying to keep the peace.

“Now that they’ve locked horns it’s going to be very hard to get either of them to back down,” the source continued.

“Anne is really leaning into the guilt hard when it comes to this and she keeps reminding Charles that their mother would want Andrew treated fairly, at the very least.

“She’s accusing people, and specifically Camilla, of enjoying his downfall. She says Camilla has become overly punitive and cruel and she’s been urging Charles to step in and call off the attack.”