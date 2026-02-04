What is good for Kate Middleton's soul as she offers personal health update?

“Meeting the team at Huit Denim to learn about their design process, production journey and commitment to sustainability.”

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has offered a major health update as the future queen stepped out in Welsh on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales was speaking outside a factory in Cardigan.

Kate Middleton told a man who wished her continued recovery: "Thank you very much. This is good for my soul, meeting wonderful people."

Later, Kensington Palace shared photos of Kate Middleton from her visit with a sweet message.

Kate Middleton message reads, “Since 1841, Melin Tregwynt has been weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast.”

“From historic pattern archives to new cohorts of young weavers, inspiring to see generations of expertise preserving rare and creative skills. A reminder of the joy found in making by hand, and how traditional crafts continue to connect people.”

In another post, Palace says: “Meeting the team at Huit Denim to learn about their design process, production journey and commitment to sustainability.”

“From pattern cutting to sewing and repair, their ethos of buying less and buying better shows how skill, creativity and responsibility can sit side by side.”

Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024, subsequently revealing two months later that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

In September last year, the Princess of Wales confirmed that treatment has concluded, and she announced in January 2025 that she had entered remission.