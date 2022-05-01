Imran Khan exploiting people’s sentiments, says Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that former prime minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not only using the people of Pakistan as human shields to protect themselves from the fear of surfacing of irrefutable evidence of their corruption and crimes, but also exploiting their sentiments against their political opponents.

“The various incidents that took place in the country and especially the most tragic and shameful episode in the holy Masjid-e-Nabwi indicate that the minds of the people have been filled with so much hatred and poisonous lies against their political opponents that despite irrefutable evidence of crimes of Imran Khan's rule, PTI followers have become so blind in hatred of their political opponents that they do not see the truth which is right in front of them,” said Kamal, while addressing an Iftar reception in Landhi.

He added that the people had no option but the PSP.

He asked the people to give their full support to his party in the coming by-election of NA-240 — a seat that fell vacant after the demise of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan — and make the PSP’s candidate successful.

“The people of Karachi should not wait for a messiah. You have so much power in your own mandate that you can solve the problems from Karachi to Kashmore and Kashmir. Just get out of the prejudice of colour, race, and language.”

The PSP chief said that if any chosen representative of people was not doing their job, people should withdraw their support for that person. “We have to decide for ourselves and elect a representative who sincerely works for the resolution of our problems.”

He said that for the last 40 years, the people of Karachi had supported the MQM to get their problems resolved, but 40 years ago, the city's garbage was being removed and disposed of, jobs were available, education was being provided at government schools and treatment was accessible at hospitals.

"Those who do not work with your mandate must be rejected," he remarked.

He quipped that if current rulers of Karachi were made the mayor of London, that city would also start witnessing overflowing gutters.”

Upon arrival, PSP District Korangi President Neem Mirza along with office-bearers of the district gave a warm welcome to Kamal and PSP President Anis Kaimkhani.