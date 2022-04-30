UK, Pakistan agree on further education collaborations

Islamabad : British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner and British Council Country Director Amir Ramazan called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain in the latter's office here and discussed with them the ongoing educational cooperation between the two countries, including the flagship higher education programme 'Pak-UK Education Gateway', FCDO's technical assistance for the formulation of the national curriculum, and collaboration for teachers training.

They also discussed British Council support in setting up connecting classrooms, bringing back 5,000 out-of-school children, and establishing linkages of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission with the industry, TVET (technical and vocational education and training) sector and apprenticeship programme.

The education minister commended the UK's support for Pakistan and said Pakistanis felt very comfortable with Britishers and consider the UK as their second home. He said the ministry would further strengthen educational ties in all areas with the UK.

On the formal invitation of the British high commissioner to join the World Education Forum taking place in the UK in 2022, Rana Tanveer Hussain said he would be happy to find this opportunity to showcase the Pakistan Education system and its values at the world's largest gathering of Education and skill ministers.

The British high commissioner said his country wanted to work with Pakistan as closely as possible. Both sides agreed to enhance the educational partnership.