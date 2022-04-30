Relief from hot weather as rain likely on Eid days

Islamabad : Enough to double the Eidul Fitr celebrations of the faithful hit by the ongoing sweltering weather is the Met Office’s forecast of rainfall during the three-day religious festival set to begin on Monday (May 2) or Tuesday (May 3).
According to the weathermen, a westerly wave is likely to enter the western part of the country on May 1 and persist until May 5 (Thursday).
Under the influence of this weather system, rain coupled with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan from May 1 to May 3.
A dust storm is also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin on May 1 and May 2.
There is a likelihood of dust and thunderstorm along with light rain hitting DI Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from May 2 to May 4.
Rain with wind and thunderstorms is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurum, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore and Skardu), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Srinagar, Baramulla, Shupiyan, Anantnag and Leh) from May 1 to May 5.
