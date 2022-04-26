Sindh PDMA issues alert amid extremely hot weather forecast

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in almost all parts of the country for a week starting from today, prompting Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh to issue a heat wave alert.

The plains of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan are likely to bear the brunt of extreme heat wave as the temperature is expected to hover around 44-46 degree Celsius.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the day temperature is likely to remain 06-08°C above normal in upper and central Sindh, central Punjab and South Punjab and a vast area of Balochistan during the period.

Similarly, the day temperature is likely to remain 05-07°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The weather in Karachi will also remain hot and humid from Tuesday with temperature ranging between 38-40 degrees Celsius, as per PMD officials.

They said that a high pressure in the upper atmosphere was responsible for the extremely high temperatures during the day timings in the plains of the country, adding that temperatures in the coastal belt would remain relatively low as compared to plains but hot and humid weather was expected in the coastal areas of the country.

“Yes, a heatwave will set on in Sindh cities, including Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Badin, Thatta and Tharparker in addition to south and central Punjab with maximum temperature ranging 44°C-46°C, even touching 48°C at some places,” said Dr. Sardar Sarfraz, Chief Metrological Officer Sindh. He added that Karachi would not suffer much but maximum temperature could range from 38°C to 39 °C.

CMO Sindh maintained that very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetable and orchards and advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly.

At the same time, the public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, said Sarfraz, adding that proper use of water is requested in all aspects of life.

In the likelihood of severe weather, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also issued a heat wave alter in Sindh province and directed commissioners, deputy commissioners and district disaster management authorities (DDMA) to remain on high alter from Tuesday till Monday.

Health facilities in the province were also put on high alert. Medical superintendents and the directors of the major hospitals were directed to make appropriate arrangements to prevent any loss of life during the likely heat wave.