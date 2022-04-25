Stray kite twine injures man

LAHORE: A man was injured when a kite string wrapped around his neck in the Gujjarpura police area on Sunday. The victim Umair was riding a motorcycle when the string, believed to be tied to a kite, entangled in his neck. Umair fell and suffered neck injuries.
He was shifted to hospital where he was said to be stable. Meanwhile, Harbanspura police arrested two kite-makers and recovered kites and string from their possession. The accused were identified as Ahmad and Nadim. Police recovered 260 kites and 22 kite string spools from them.
