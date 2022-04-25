Four injured in gas cylinder explosion in Lyari

Four people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in the Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi on Sunday. According to police officials, the blast, which was very loud and could be heard for miles, took place at a LPG cylinder shop located near the Shaheed Benazirabad University.

After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the area to cordon it off. Ambulances from different welfare organisations also reached the site of the incident to take the casualties to the Burns Ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

The injured persons were identified as 16-year-old Faizan, 22-year-old Rizwan, 25-year-old Salahuddin and 32-year-old Noman. Police said that the explosion took place due to negligence during the filling of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in a cylinder.

CM demands report

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the LPG cylinder explosion that occurred in the Lyari neighbourhood, reports APP. He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the incident.

The chief executive of the province demanded a detailed report on the blast from the Karachi commissioner. He also ordered declaring an emergency at the Civil Hospital as well as the Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital.

He directed the relevant deputy commissioner for the injured to be taken to the hospital immediately. He also ordered that all medical facilities be provided to the injured admitted in the hospital.