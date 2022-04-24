JI leader calls for elimination of dynasties in political parties

Strengthened democracy is the key for a sustainable political system in the country but dynasties within political parties are a serious impediment to a strong democratic system.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this on Saturday while addressing an Iftar reception held in the honour of notables of the city at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI headquarters in Karachi.

Representatives from civil society organisations, political parties and other segments of society as well as senior journalists attended the ceremony.

Addressing the programme, Rehman demanded that the government hold a fresh census in Karachi on a war-footing basis as elections on the basis of flawed results of the 2017 census would be a grave injustice to 30 million individuals of the city.

He also demanded due share for Karachi and its people in the resources, and reasonable proportional representation in the federal and provincial legislatures. The JI leader maintained that a free and fair census in Karachi was crucial to ensure its due share in the resources and a proper representation of the city at the legislative forums.

He also demanded that the Sindh government act accordingly as per the agreement between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and JI to establish an empowered local government setup in Karachi.

Talking about the local issues of the city, Rehman emphasised the need for eliminating the monopoly of the K-Electric (KE) in the power sector. He criticised the power utility for causing trouble to 30 million people in Karachi by increased load-shedding even in the holy month of Ramazan.

He also highlighted the issue of acute water shortage in the city and demanded that the government complete the K-IV water project in its original capacity of 650 million gallons of water per day to Karachi, instead of the altered project of 260 million gallons per day.

The JI city chief urged political workers to challenge dynastic politics in their respective parties to ensure merit-based decisions in the parties. He said that elimination of dynastic system was essential for stability of the country and democracy.

On the subject of electoral reforms, he said the JI demanded a proportional-representation-based electoral system in the country.

JI MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Karachi deputy chief Muslim Pervez, Prof ND Khan of the PPP, Nihal Hashmi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Aslam Ghouri of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Qari Ahmed Ali of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq, Mostaqeem Noorani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Mazhar Rahoja of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Afzal Sardar of the Jamiat Ehl-e-Hadees, journalist Nusrat Mirza, Association of Builders and Developers Chairman Mohsin Shekhani and others attended the event.