Plantation drive launched at Lower Dir schools

TIMERGARA: Implementation support unit and Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday launched plantation campaign in state-run schools of Lower Dir district under the Clean Green Pakistan initiative with the financial and technical support from UNICEF.

In this regard, the plantation was carried out in 10 schools for boys and 10 for girls in the district.

District Education Officer (Male) Muhammad Uzair Alil, DEO (female) Lower Dir Asmat Ara, schoolteachers, parent-teacher committee (PTC) members, local elders, schoolchildren and officials of the district administration were present on the occasion.

Representative of the district forest department oriented the schoolchildren on importance of plantation and its role in climate change.

Children were guided how to dig out holes for sapling and their sizes in depth for plantation.

Schoolchildren planted various types of plants including deodar, Chir, pine, olive and chinar in premises of schools.

Later, an awareness walk regarding the importance of plantation was also held wherein deputy district education officer Miftahuddin, SDEO, ADEO, PTC members and area elders and officials of the district administration participated.

The participants of the walk were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans regarding the importance of plantation.