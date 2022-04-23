Ahsan to meet firms under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday directed CPEC authority to invite Chinese companies working under the corridor next week, saying he would listen to their problems related to CPEC projects.

The minister visited CPEC Authority secretariat, where executive director Qammar Sarwar Abbasi gave a briefing on progress of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. Iqbal said he would visit Gwadar soon after Eid-ul-fitr to review the progress himself.

“My top priority is to expedite all the pending projects, which remained on slow pace,” Iqbal said.

On his visit, the minister will also inaugurate installation of a solar project generation system for households in various parts of Gwadar. The project was launched by Chinese companies in the city to support poor households.

During the briefing, Ababsi informed the minister that so far 940 solar generation systems had been installed for households.

A total of 3,000 panels would be installed to facilitate the residents, he added.

The minister said he wanted to meet Chinese companies working under CPEC to listen to their problems and to streamline the work by removing bottlenecks.

He directed the authority to ensure fool proof security of the Chinese working on various projects. He also asked to resolve their visa issues at the earliest. Iqbal was of that previous government had created an atmosphere of intimidation. The new government would restore confidence of government officials about CPEC projects, he vowed.

