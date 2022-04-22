Four terrorists killed

PESHAWAR: Four alleged terrorists were killed during an action in the limits of the Township Police Station in Bannu, officials said on Thursday. An official said the Counter-Terrorism Department along with the local police were conducting an intelligence-based operation in Bannu when the terrorists opened fire on the cops, prompting the cops to retaliate.
PESHAWAR: Violent attacks have increased in rural areas that fall in the Saddar division of the provincial capital and...
“I feel very passionately that we need to get our things sorted out with India," says top Pakistani industrialist
Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency during a crackdown against defaulters disconnected 22 water connections,...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission’s governing body, the Commission has restored the powers of HEC...
LAHORE: Millions of believers are set to observe Aitekaf from Friday evening before Maghrib prayers in thousands of...
LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Chairman Imran Khan has said that the cancer treatment at Shaukat Khanum...
Comments