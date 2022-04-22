 
Friday April 22, 2022
National

Four terrorists killed

By Bureau report
April 22, 2022

PESHAWAR: Four alleged terrorists were killed during an action in the limits of the Township Police Station in Bannu, officials said on Thursday. An official said the Counter-Terrorism Department along with the local police were conducting an intelligence-based operation in Bannu when the terrorists opened fire on the cops, prompting the cops to retaliate.

