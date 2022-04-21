Prof Ibrahim takes oath as JI acting president

PESHAWAR: Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan called for electoral reforms as he took oath as acting president of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday.

Provincial Secretary General Abdul Wasi, Deputy Presidents, Maulana Muhammad Ismail, Noorul Haq, Inayatullah Khan, Maulana Tasneem Iqbal, Maulana Obaidur Rehman Abbasi, Deputy General Secretaries Maulana Hanifullah, Maulana Hidayatullah, Shah Hussain and Sohaibuddin Kakakhel were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan said dictatorial rules and so-called democratic governments in the country had completely failed so far.

He believed that the system was outdated and the root cause of poverty, unemployment and inflation in the country.

The JI leader criticized the ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its failure to take even a single step for the welfare of the people in almost 4 years of its rule.

Corruption has not ended and the youth have not got jobs during the PTI government, he said and added that the country’s debts had increased.

The JI leader said interest had not been eliminated and no steps were taken to set up the State of Madina.

He said the JI believed that the game of changing faces would give no benefits to the people. The situation will remain the same until the system is changed, he stressed.

He demanded that there was a state of uncertainty in the country and it was necessary to announce transparent elections at the earliest to end that situation.

Prof Ibrahim said the country needed to get rid of the politics of electables and mafias.

The fate of the poor cannot be changed by the corrupt elite, he said, adding new watchdogs had arrived to protect the old system.

Prof Ibrahim said that JI had been striving for the implementation of Islamic Shariah. He said that JI was neither supportive of the PTI nor the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The JI would contest election under its own name and symbol - scale, he concluded.