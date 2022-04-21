PBS briefs planning minister

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting on activities of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) taken by the bureau for improvement in data reporting for informed decision making.

Naeem uz Zafar, chief statistician, briefed the minister that PBS had shifted from manual data collection to electronic data collection, and had achieved an in-house capacity to develop android based data collection software, mobile apps, and dashboards.

The minister was informed that PBS was working diligently to provide data to policymakers, researchers, and academia in a user-friendly mode, with time series and infographics at best possible level.

PBS said it was developing decision support systems and data dissemination systems, which would enable policymakers to take evidence-based decision making.

The minister appreciated efforts of PBS, saying reliable and timely data helps policymakers to make informed decisions. Iqbal asked PBS to focus on branding itself as a National Statistics Office (NSO). It should project itself as an efficient and credible technical organization, he emphasized.

The minister was of the view that PBS should be nucleus of all statistical activities and should start working with partner organisations, universities, and provincial departments. He also directed PBS to hold a series of workshops for the line departments at the federal level.