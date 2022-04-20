Terrorist killed in Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement said. According to the ISPR, a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.

During the intense exchange of fire, terrorist Fareed Ahmed got killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.