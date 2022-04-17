Clashes erupt in Indian capital during Hindu procession

NEW DELHI: Clashes broke out during a Hindu religious procession in the Indian capital New Delhi on Saturday, injuring several people, including policemen, police said, days after similar religious violence in three states.

Eyewitnesses said that the violence erupted between Muslims and Hindus during the procession in Jahangirpuri, a suburb of New Delhi. Police said they were still investigating.

"We are still assessing how many people are injured... some policemen have also been hurt," said Deependra Pathak, a police official in Jahangirpuri, wearing riot gear.

Protesters in New Delhi shouted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government saying Muslims were violently targeted by authorities.