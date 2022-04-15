Pollen allergy to die down in capital

Islamabad: Pollen count in Islamabad has dropped to 548 per cubic meter during the last 24 hours which shows that pollen allergy was going to die down in the capital after the pollen grains number plummeted during the season.
According to the Meteorological Department of Pakistan, pollen count in Islamabad crossed 48,546 particles per cubic on March of current year which was the highest pollen count in the history of Islamabad.
"48,080 per cubic meters of pollen count has been recorded in 2005 which is the highest previous record prior to 2022, whereas, 47,695 per cubic meters of pollen has been recorded in previous year", as per the official data available on the website of meteorological department.
Talking to APP on Thursday, Zaheer Ahmad the spokesman of meteorological department said that the department examined the situation of pollen count in Islamabad cautiously as the department installed pollen monitoring devices in H-8, E-8, F-10 and G-6 sectors of the Capital.
Public may contact at 051-9250334, 051-9250364, 051-9250369 or email at pollen@pmd.gov.pk for related information and queries regarding pollen count,” he noted.
Islamabad : In an explosive description of American military misadventures, Hang Nguyen and Jamal Qaiser shed light on...
Islamabad : Experts from Pakistan and China at an online International conference discussed practical challenges in...
Rawalpindi : The new rates set by the tailors have taken the customers by surprise as they have to pay from Rs1,200 to...
Islamabad : A fascinating Photo Exhibition ‘See Pakistan’ by M. H. Toori would be concluded today which has...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has deputed some 20 assistant commissioners and...
Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Thursday visited police service centre at...
Comments