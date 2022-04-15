Pollen allergy to die down in capital

Islamabad: Pollen count in Islamabad has dropped to 548 per cubic meter during the last 24 hours which shows that pollen allergy was going to die down in the capital after the pollen grains number plummeted during the season.

According to the Meteorological Department of Pakistan, pollen count in Islamabad crossed 48,546 particles per cubic on March of current year which was the highest pollen count in the history of Islamabad.

"48,080 per cubic meters of pollen count has been recorded in 2005 which is the highest previous record prior to 2022, whereas, 47,695 per cubic meters of pollen has been recorded in previous year", as per the official data available on the website of meteorological department.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Zaheer Ahmad the spokesman of meteorological department said that the department examined the situation of pollen count in Islamabad cautiously as the department installed pollen monitoring devices in H-8, E-8, F-10 and G-6 sectors of the Capital.

Public may contact at 051-9250334, 051-9250364, 051-9250369 or email at pollen@pmd.gov.pk for related information and queries regarding pollen count,” he noted.