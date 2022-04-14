Power shut down notice

Islamabad : Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to Iesco spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; New Kaliam, Old Kaliam, HPT-III, Industrial, Sohdran, Quaidabad, Pirwadhai, Bagh Sardaran, Carriage Factory, Zubair Shaheed, Bolani, Sohawa Court, Matwa, Ara Bazar, Main Bazaar, Millat Chowk, Line Park, KSM-1, Pepli, Balkasar.
Daultallah feeders: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital feeders, 06:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; DM Textile, Rata, Mangtal, Gulshanabad, BB Shaheed, Major Masood, Industrial, Railway Colony, Muslimabad, Ahsanabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Dhok Hasso feeders and surroundings.
Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage is planning to hold an exhibition of Islamic...
Islamabad : Pakistan National Heart Association has launched awareness campaign against tobacco in educational...
Islamabad : The demand for Lassi, a traditional drink made by blending yogurt with water and adding salt or sugar to...
Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University will hold face to face teaching practice workshops of M. Ed and M. A...
Islamabad : Dr. Muhammad Faisal, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany, has said that Germany is the most populous...
Islamabad : Capital Development Authority has received an enormous response on helpline 1819 launched by the...
Comments