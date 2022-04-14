EBM, HabibMetro sign pact

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBP) and HabibMetro Bank (HMB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for easy home financing solutions for EBM employees, The News learnt on Wednesday.

As per the agreement, the bank will fund low cost housing for EBM's employees under ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ scheme by the federal government and State Bank of Pakistan.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at EBM head office in presence of top officials from both sides.

Through the collaboration, EBM employees will also be able to access house financing mortgage facility across the country at discounted rates with preferential terms and conditions through the bank.

Speaking on the occasion, EBM’s representative said the partnership was primarily for benefit of its employees. “The collaboration is a testimony of our growing corporate partnership with HMB to help our employees get funds for low cost housing.”

Khurram Shahzad Khan from HBM said the collaboration aimed to help the government meet its goal of providing affordable housing options.