Babar named ICC Player of the Month

KARACHI: Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam who performed brilliantly against Australia last month won the International Cricket Council Player of the Month Award of March on Monday.
Babar, who scored two back-to-back centuries and a half century in the recently concluded home ODI series against Australia, has been voted as the ICC best player of the month of March. He scored 276 runs at an average of 136.
Earlier, the skipper also played an exceptional match-saving knock against Australia in the Karachi Test, scoring 196 runs in the fourth innings. Babar scored 390 runs at an average of 78 including two half-centuries and a century in the Test series.
The 27-years-old is the first player to win the Player of the month award on two occasions. The other competitors for the award were Australia’s Pat Cummins and and West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite. Meanwhile, Australia’s Rachael Haynes won the award in the women’s category.
