No-trust move: PTI leader says KP CM cannot be de-seated

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial secretary information MPA Zahir Shah Toru on Saturday said the opposition would not be able to de-seat Chief Minister Mahmood Khan through the no-confidence motion.

In a statement, he said the joint opposition would face disgrace as the PTI had eradicated the culture of buying and selling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belonged to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Zahir Shah Toru claimed that some members of the opposition would also side with the government and would not support the opposition in the no-confidence motion.

The opposition will face embarrassment during voting on the no-confidence motion in KP Assembly, he added.

He said the PTI defeated the opposition in the second phase of local bodies’ elections in KP.

He said the people trusted the PTI as the government provided free treatment to millions of poor people. Zahir Shah Toru said that the PTI executed uplift projects for the wellbeing of the poor people.