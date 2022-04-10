Israel strikes government positions in Syria

DAMASCUS: Israel carried out air strikes on government-held positions in Syria on Saturday, the state news agency SANA said, without reporting any casualties.
"The Israeli enemy launched an aerial assault from the direction of northern Lebanon targeting a number of positions in the central region," SANA reported, citing a military source.
BEIJING: China is battling its biggest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with millions under...
WASHINGTON: Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has announced her engagement to Ben Affleck, 18 years after they ended...
WARSAW: A global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called "Stand Up for Ukraine" has raised 10.1 billion euros ,...
LONDON: Britain’s embattled finance minister Rishi Sunak stood accused on Saturday of political hypocrisy as new...
PARIS: France on Saturday was preparing for the first round of presidential elections projected to produce a run-off...
JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli security forces raided the flashpoint West Bank district of Jenin on Saturday...
Comments