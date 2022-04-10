 
Sunday April 10, 2022
Israel strikes government positions in Syria

By AFP
April 10, 2022

DAMASCUS: Israel carried out air strikes on government-held positions in Syria on Saturday, the state news agency SANA said, without reporting any casualties.

"The Israeli enemy launched an aerial assault from the direction of northern Lebanon targeting a number of positions in the central region," SANA reported, citing a military source.

