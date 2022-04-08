UET team wins Microsoft Cup

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, team has won the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2022.

The Imagine Cup 2022 was jointly organised by Microsoft and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

Microsoft Imagine Cup, regarded as the “Olympics of Technology”, is the world’s premier technology hackathon aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry. More than 700 teams participated in various competitions.

The UET team Reliance with their project “Healthcare 360” which is a final year project at Department of Computer Systems Engineering, headed by Raja Ahmed along with team members Ashley Alex Jacob, Syeda Fatima Ashoor and Affifa Zainab Ahmad supervised by Prof Dr Laiq Hassan and Engr Naina Said of DCSE under the leadership of Chairman DCSE Prof Dr Nasir Ahmed competed and got the accolade of Pakistan National Winners.

The team represented Pakistan at Global grounds and grabbed 9th position worldwide from regions of Americas, Asia Pacific and India, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The UET team was awarded a prize of 150,000 Rupees and 10,000 USD from Global Microsoft Corporation as seed capital for their startup.

The closing ceremony was held virtually at HEC auditorium where the winners and runners-up were announced the other day. Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, UET Vice-Chancellor joined the ceremony via video conferencing and gave a speech on behalf of UET Peshawar fraternity.

He appreciated the effort of the DCES team that has led students to bridge the gap between academia and industry.