Girls’ hostel inaugurated

PESHAWAR: The newly constructed girl’s hostel for Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS) was inaugurated at KDA Kohat.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq along with Prof Dr Lal Muhammad Khattak, pro vice-chancellor and dean clinical sciences Prof Dr Musarat Jabeen, Principal KIMS and Dr Fahimullah, Principal KIDS inaugurated the new hostel for girls.

Faculty, administrative officers and students were also present. Addressing the inaugural function, Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said the construction of the hostel had solved a long-standing problem for girl students of KIMS and KIDS. He said construction of new buildings for both the colleges was in the final stages.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said the rate of female doctors in Pakistan was increasing rapidly.

He said that there was a dire need to motivate women doctors to work in order to provide healthcare facilities to the women.