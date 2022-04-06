Ramiz to attend ICC board meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and CEO Faisal Hussain will leave for Dubai on Wednesday (today) to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board of Governing meeting.
The ICC will be holding the BoG meeting from April 7 to April 10 and both the PCB chairman and CEO will attend the meeting.
The PCB will present a special report on Australia’s historic tour to Pakistan. Later, Ramiz will also present the proposed plan for the four-nation T20 tournament at the meeting.
One official revealed the chairman will also discuss bilateral series with his Indian counterpart.
