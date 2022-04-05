Journalist held after court cancels BBA

MARDAN: A local journalist, Saeed Bacha, was arrested as a local court cancelled his bail before arrest (BBA) here on Monday.

Earlier, following a letter written by the deputy commissioner to the district police officer, a case had been lodged against Saeed Bacha who had been charged with forcibly stopping the KP Women Under-21 Games, organized by the district sports officer of Mardan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department from March 22 to 25.

It was stated in the letter that on March 10, around 10 unknown persons led by Saeed Bacha came to the sports complex and demanded a halt to the event as they said they were not in the favour of outdoor games for women in the district. Sources added that later Saeed Bacha submitted a BBA application in the court of Additional Sessions Judge-1 Syed Kamal Hussain Shah.

Initially, he was granted interim pre-arrest bail subject to furnishing bail bonds worth Rs80,000 with two sureties each.

However, he was arrested at the local court when his BBA was cancelled on Monday.