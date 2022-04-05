SNGPL to set up research lab at UET

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) entered into a collaboration where the latter will sponsor a chair on “Gas Engineering” in the Department of Chemical Engineering of the university.
UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain and Engr Amjad Mumtaz, General Manager, SNGPL Lahore signed the Memorandum of Understanding. The SNGPL will provide a sum of Rs 2 million on annual basis to establish a research laboratory at the Department of Chemical Engineering to promote research work on Gas Engineering and strive to induct the same into the curriculum of Chemical Engineering. The UET Peshawar will provide expertise for research to find solutions to the technical problems faced by the SNGPL.
