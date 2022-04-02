RAWALPINDI: Zalmay Khalilzad, ex-US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and a prominent guest speaker at Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa at the GHQ on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.
On Afghanistan, the COAS stressed the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. The COAS thanked him for attending the Islamabad Security Dialogue.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improving diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan. Khalilzad expressed his gratitude for having an opportunity to attend the Islamabad Security Dialogue.
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said Friday the acceptance of Punjab chief minister’s resignation and...
ISLAMABAD: The combined opposition on Friday formulated a strategy for voting on the no-confidence motion against...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that the...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday asked its workers to be ready and reach the D-Chowk on Sunday at...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with a private television channel has confirmed The News story...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday dismissed an intra-court appeal of former prime minister Syed Yousuf...
Comments