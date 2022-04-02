Former US official Zalmay Khalilzad called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the GHQ on April 1, 2022. - ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Zalmay Khalilzad, ex-US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and a prominent guest speaker at Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa at the GHQ on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

On Afghanistan, the COAS stressed the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. The COAS thanked him for attending the Islamabad Security Dialogue.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improving diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan. Khalilzad expressed his gratitude for having an opportunity to attend the Islamabad Security Dialogue.

