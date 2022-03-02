RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority and Pakistan Army will do all to provide peaceful environment for population centric socio-economic projects in Balochistan.

The COAS on Tuesday visited Turbat where he was given detailed briefing on security situation of Balochistan and border management measures being ensured. The COAS appreciated morale and operational preparedness of the troops and showed satisfaction on successful operations against terrorists.

Later, the COAS visited University of Turbat and had a detailed interactive session with a large number of representatives from all segments of society from District Kech including local leaders and notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers and women.

General Bajwa said that Balochistan youth was very talented and must capitalize on the available opportunities being created for their education and skill development. The COAS also encouraged the youth to join local LEAs and contribute towards the security and stability of the area.

The people of Balochistan have given great sacrifices for development and stability. Through comprehensive national effort, true potential of Balochistan will be realised, the COAS concluded. Earlier, on arrival at Turbat, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.