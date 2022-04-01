No change in petroleum prices

KARACHI: The government on Thursday decided not to increase prices of petroleum products for first 15 days of April 2022.

The decision was taken as per announcement of the prime minister in the fortnightly review on 28th February, press release from Finance Division said.

The government decided to keep petrol prices at Rs149.86, High Speed Diesel (HSD) at Rs144.15, Kerosene (SKO) at Rs125.56, and light diesel oil at Rs118.31 till April 15. The release said the government would bear an additional burden of Rs33 billion for the fortnight to keep the prices at existing level.