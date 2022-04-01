PTI united under PM’s leadership: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and standing firm behind him.

The chief minister said this during a meeting with provincial ministers and assembly members, including Dr Akhtar Malik, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Ashraf Rind, Niaz Ahmad, Amir Nawaz Chandia at the CM Office.

Usman Buzdar emphasised that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting a battle for the survival of the country. He taught the nation to live with honour and leaders like him were the pride of the nation, he added. “We are, undauntedly, standing behind our leader and every conspiracy would be foiled,” he vowed.

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI-led government would continue the journey of public service under Prime Minister Imran Khan while he would continue to serve as his lieutenant.

NEW DISTRICTS, TEHSILS: Usman Buzdar said that carving out three new districts and two tehsils in the province had been approved in principle.

During an informal conversation with journalists, the chief minister said on Thursday that Lahore would be split into two districts.

Similarly, hill station Murree and Tehsil Taunsa Sharif would be given the status of districts, he added.He said that two new tehsils would also be carved out in Rawalpindi, according to a handout issued here.

A committee constituted for the purpose had put forth its recommendations and approval had also been granted to reserve a 20 percent quota for girls from backward areas in nursing colleges to improve their employment opportunities, he added. The chief minister also announced increasing the annual grant for Lahore Press Club to Rs20 million.