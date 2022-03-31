MQMP signs agreements with PPP, PMLN

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) on Wednesday signed two separate agreements with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) about the protection of rights of the people of Sindh, particularly those living in urban centres of the province.

The first 17-point agreement, ‘Charter of Rights for the People of Sindh’, was signed between the MQMP and the PPP, by Muttahida’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The agreement was signed at a joint press conference of the united opposition, in which the MQM announced quitting the alliance with the government and joining the opposition ranks in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The witness to the agreement between the PPP and the MQM were opposition leader in the National Assembly and President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif, President PDM and chief of JUIF Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of BNP-Mengal Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Parliamentary leader of BAP in National Assembly Khalid Magsi.



According to the agreement:

The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and the Muttahida Quami Moment Pakistan (MQMP), the representative political parties of the people of Sindh, do hereby acknowledge the mandate of each other.

The parties, through this covenant pledged to develop a long-term partnership to ensure harmony amongst people; to promote social justice and to secure economic wellbeing of the people of Sindh, especially of those who are left behind forvarious reasons. That parties now, therefore, agree as follows: -

“1. The Supreme Court’s decision regarding Local Governments, in C.P. No. 24/2017, MQM (P) vs. Pakistan shall be implemented in letter and spirit within one month with mutual agreement.

“2. The positions in jobs shall be holistically assessed and the deficiency, if any, of those hailing from urban/ rural Sindh shall be removed by enhancing the quota for them. Once the parity of 60:40 is achieved, the agreed job quota of 60:40 shall be fully observed.

“3. Issue of fake domiciles shall be jointly addressed by constituting a commission with mutual consultation to investigate and cancel the fake domiciles in every district of Sindh. The commission shall also give recommendations to develop a transparent procedure in this respect.

“4. A quota joint committee, comprising legislators with equal representation, shall be constituted to monitor the observance of job quota in recruitment process.

“5. ln recruitment of officials from BS-1 to BS-5, the principle of local representation provided in the recruitment rules shall be strictly followed as per law.

“6. Local policing shall be in introduced to address the issue of lawlessness and street crimes in accordance with law.

“7. False and fabricated cases shall be withdrawn/ discharged in accordance with law.

“8. Development needs of urban and rural Sindh shall be assessed by a joint committee, constituted with mutual consultation and on recommendations of this committee, a development package shall be announced and implemented in a given time-frame of single financial year. The committee shall also monitor the progress.

“9. It is jointly agreed that in order to avoid ghettoization and to channelise growth of the city in a planned manner, the Master Plan of Karachi be prepared immediately.

“10. It is jointly agreed that transport system be upgraded.

“11. It jointly agreed that a Public-Sector Women University be established in Karachi.’

“12. It is jointly agreed that Safe City Project be completed immediately to improve law and Order in Karachi.

“13. It is jointly agreed that Cottage Industrial Zone shall be established to provide employment.

“14. It is jointly agreed that rehabilitation of infrastructure in the Industrial areas of city on priority shall be ensured.

“15. It is jointly agreed that Health and Education sector shall be given attention and immediate investment shall be made in these sectors.

“16. lt is jointly agreed that establishment on Hyderabad University shall be facilitated.

“17. lt is jointly agreed that Commission shall be established with mutual agreement to resolve issues of occupied evacuee lands per law. All major political, administrative and economic decision in Sindh shall be taken with mutual consultation.”

The second 27-point agreement ‘Charter of rights for people of Urban Sindh’ was signed by PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and MQMP leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The agreement was signed in a joint press conference of the united opposition. The agreement stated that the representative political parties of the people of Pakistan did acknowledge the democratic mandate of each other.

It stated that the parties through the covenant, pledged to develop a long-term partnership, in order to promote democratic values and social justice; to strive for brotherhood and harmony amongst people of Pakistan and to secure economic wellbeing of the people especially of those who are left behind for various reasons.

That the parties hereto agree to live in peaceful coexistence and, therefore, unconditionally agree as follows:-

“1. MQM (P) shall be recognised as a major stakeholder and a representative political party of the people of urban Sindh.

“2. MQM (P) shall be consulted on major political, administrative and economic decisions, affecting urban Sindh.

“3. Present schedule of census shall be followed; Census shall be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, addressing the reservations of all stakeholder including MQM (P).

“4. Next elections, if held after completion of census process, shall be conducted on the basis of the new Census.

“5. The Supreme Court’s decision regarding Local Governments in CP No. 24/2017, MQM (P) vs. Pakistan shall be implemented in letter and spirit, and in understanding with MQM (P).

“6. Both parties shall strive to amend the Constitution to recognise the status of local governments as third tier of federation; and to provide constitutional protection of tenure to local governments as provided to federal/ provincial tiers of governments with provisions of adequate political, administrative and financial authorities and responsibilities.

“7. Chief Secretary Sindh and Inspector General of Police of Sindh shall be appointed purely on merit and MQM (P) shall be taken into confidence.

“8. A new Development Package, inclusive of the existing package to restore and improve the infrastructure of the Urban Sindh especially of Karachi shall be devised in consultation with all stakeholders including MQM (P) and shall be implemented in a mutually agreed time-frame under the supervision of the federal government.

“9. All efforts shall be made for the recovery of missing persons and their return to their families, and if there are charges against them, the law will take its course.

“10. False and fabricated cases shall be withdrawn/ discharged.

“11. Jobs shall be provided to compensate past injustices, and issue of usurpation of job quota of Urban Sindh in federal government on the basis of fake domicile shall be addressed and a committee in agreement with MQM (P) shall be constituted for implementation and supervision of process.

“12. Measure to enhance Urban Sindh quota in federal jobs located in Urban Sindh shall be undertaken to reduce deprivation, and a committee in agreement with MQM (P) shall be constituted for implementation and supervision of process.

“13. Board of Governors and Chief Executives of federal agencies located in the Urban Sindh shall be constituted and appointed on merit and with a fair representation of Urban Sindh.

“14. The issue of redress of complaints of gerrymandering in the delimitations shall be supported.

“15. The demand of restoration of offices of MQM (P) shall be supported.

“16. Unannounced ban on political activities of MQM (P) shall be withdrawn forthwith.

“17. Need for new administrative units all over Pakistan is recognised, and a time-frame to create new administrative units in Pakistan in consultation with all stakeholders including MQM(P) shall be agreed upon.

“18. Karachi be recognised officially, as driver of economic growth and financial capital of the country and through legislation, special dispensation shall be offered to the city to generate economic activities, support businesses and to create employment.

“19. Provision of gas for Sindh in accordance with Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“20. Provision of subsidised and uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity for industries of Karachi shall be encouraged.

“21. Special incentive package be granted for businesses of Karachi.

“22. Port areas be improved and developed as business districts like business district being develop in Lahore.

“23. Special attention be given for improvement of environment especially coastal areas of Karachi in consonance with international standards pertaining to global climate changes.

“24. K-IV shall be implemented on top priority.

“25. Mass Transit System and Karachi Circular Railway shall be given high priority.

“26. Government should take back all laws which are against freedom of expression especially PECA amendments.

“27. This agreement shall be a long-term political engagement based on mutual cooperation and in the best interest of democracy in Pakistan.”