ISLAMABAD: In a bid to garner support of its allies, the PTI-led government offered giving another ministry to the leadership of MQMP, Geo News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said that the government would offer the port and shipping ministry to MQMP. They added that a government delegation met the MQMP leadership on Monday evening to hold further discussions. During the meeting, the MQMP presented its demands before the government, including the construction of permanent offices.

As per sources, the government guaranteed the party that all its grievances would be addressed and all the promises made to it in the past would be fulfilled. Meanwhile, MQMP leader Wasim Akhtar, while speaking during Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath', said that the party had, so far, not reached any agreement with the government.

"We presented our demands before the government and they have sought one or two days to resolve our issues," he said. When questioned about PMLQ, the senior Muttahida leader said, "PMLQ is concerned with its own politics, we are making our own political decisions."

He further mentioned that the MQMP "does not have any inclination," adding that the party is "focused on the resolution of its issues." When questioned whether the party would accept a ministry from the government in exchange for a "soft attitude" towards the government, Akhtar said that the party would only change its course of action once its demands were met.

Meanwhile, Following the meeting of the government delegation with the MQMP, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari sent a party delegation to hold negotiations with the MQMP on Monday night.

According to sources, the PPP team comprised Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Syed Nasir Ali Shah and Saeed Ghani and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab.

The sources said Asif Ali Zardari had directed the PPP team to continue negotiations till reaching a final conclusion. The steering committee of the combined opposition that held its meeting on Monday night also suggested to send the PPP team to hold negotiations with the MQMP. The meeting between PPP and MQMP was still in progress till filing of the report.

Source said the PPP had offered Sindh governor slot to the MQMP on behalf of the opposition. Sources said the PPP and MQMP discussed the issues of Karachi and Hyderabad Administrator and PPP expressed its readiness to give these two posts to the MQMP. Sources said the issues of opening of the MQMP offices which had been close since last four years were also came under discussion.