Pakistan can play role in diplomatic solution to war, Imran to Zelensky

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday received a telephone call from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during which he (PM) expressed deep regret that the military conflict was continuing and reiterated the call for an immediate cessation of hostilities to find its resolution through talks.

Both discussed the latest situation in Ukraine, PM Imran Khan expressed deep regret that the military conflict was continuing and reiterated Pakistan’s principled position in support of immediate cessation of hostilities and resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

The prime minister added that he had been persistently highlighting the adverse economic impact of the conflict on the developing countries, manifested in rising prices of oil and commodities. He emphasized the importance of humanitarian relief for the civilians and underlined that Pakistan has dispatched two C-130 airplanes with humanitarian relief assistance for people in Ukraine. Recalling the recent OIC-CFM session in Islamabad, the prime minister informed the Ukraine President that the foreign ministers of the Islamic countries expressed deep concern at the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation arising from the conflict in Ukraine. The foreign ministers called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and expressed the willingness of OIC member states to support and facilitate the dialogue process.

The prime minister underlined that non-partisan countries like Pakistan were in a position to play a helpful role in reinforcing efforts for the cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic solution. He also appreciated the efforts made by other countries to facilitate a diplomatic solution. He also thanked the support extended by Ukrainian authorities to evacuate Pakistani students and nationals as well as the embassy staff.