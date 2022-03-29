Strike across India for rights of workers, better pay

NEW DELHI: Millions of workers began a nationwide two-day strike across India on Monday to express their anger at the government’s economic policies and press their demands for improved rights for industrial workers, employees and farmers.
About a dozen labour unions that organised the strike want the government to provide universal social security coverage for workers in the vast unorganised sector, hike the minimum wage under a flagship employment guarantee programme and stop the privatisation of public-sector banks.
The strikers are also demanding that the government should halt plans to sellstate assets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says privatising some state-owned banks would overhaul the banking industry and that asset sales would help raise money to spur economic growth.
RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed four terrorists and recovered heavy weapons during an operation in Jhallar...
KARACHI: PTI’s dissident member of National Assembly Basit Bukhari said Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan, having...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the religion card should not be used,...
KARACHI: Negating reports that MQMP wanted to become part of the provincial government, Sindh Information and Labour...
ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari addressed PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif as “Prime Minister” in the...
Comments