Saturday March 26, 2022
Alarming apathy

March 26, 2022

In Pattoki, a poor vendor was beaten to death by wedding guests on allegations of minor theft. Shocking videos then went viral showing the guests apathetically enjoying the wedding feast, while the man’s dead body lay next to them.

The incident was tragic beyond words. The government should take stern action against the perpetrators and the family of the deceased should be provided assistance.

Zoraiz Ahsan Shaikh

Lahore

